If you have never been to Nash Nurseries in Laingsburg, it’s beautiful. They have a wide variety of plants, and a wide variety of trees — small, medium and large. If you want to spruce up your yard, I highly recommend you visit Nash Nurseries. Even if you go there just to look, it’s so beautiful to walk around.
I’ve been going there for years and I just wanted to share. It’s not that far out of Owosso: take M-52 toward Lansing, take a right on Grand River Road and it’s about a mile-and-a-half down on the left-hand side; there is a white fence and a huge red barn.
Mercedies Ferguson
Owosso
