I am writing to compare — and contrast — two major speeches: the first by a desperate, disgraced former president, full of divisiveness, distortion and deceit; and the second by the now former first woman Speaker of the House of Representatives, filled with acknowledgment of democracy over insurrection, calls for national unity and pride in legislative progress for the lives of all Americans.
The twice impeached president appeared unenthusiastic as he pounced on the only life preserver in sight: becoming the weakest of candidates for the sole purpose of impeding DOJ from indicting him in the coming months.
His diatribe was filled with outrageous lies, even suggesting that none of us would be able to find or afford our Thanksgiving turkey. His delivery was monochromatic and dull; and his content listed so many falsehoods that only the least enlightened viewer could refrain from laughing.
On the contrary, Speaker Pelosi spoke of huge policy victories; enacting President Bush’s Medicare drug benefit, President Obama’s Affordable Care Act; and passing President Biden’s once in a generation infrastructure bill — providing long delayed work on America’s ports, roads and bridges.
The Speaker filled her farewell address with quotes from Abraham Lincoln and Daniel Webster — stressing the ongoing work to secure the promise of the Founders: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
It was, unlike the dark, dangerous ideas of a defeated president, a speech for the ages. Too bad the likely GOP successor didn’t have the class to show up and listen.
Thomas Smith
Durand
