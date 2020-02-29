Residents in New Haven Township have a unique opportunity to affect their neighbors, friends and relatives. On March 10, you can vote yes to join the Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency (SATA) in New Haven Township.
No one likes additional taxes, but I think this one is worth the small cost. That cost is 33 cents per $1,000 in tax valuation. If your property’s taxable value is $50,000, your cost will be $16.50 per year. If this is approved, anyone 60 and over can ride free Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Outside of those hours, you can still schedule rides at an affordable cost.
We currently have approximately 389 households in the township. Households with someone 65 years and older number 200. That’s more than half of the total households in the township. If you have ever had to find rides for elderly or sick parents who cannot drive, you quickly realize to hire someone to drive them is very expensive. If they are wheelchair-bound, it is even more critical that transportation is available to them.
What I think is great about SATA is that we don’t have to set it up, organize it or run it. It’s already operating in Shiawassee County. We just have to join it.
So please join me in voting yes to support SATA in New Haven Township on March 10. There is still time to get an absentee ballot. The township hall will be open from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
Julie Pennington
New Haven Township
