The Shiawassee Family YMCA invites everyone to Try the Y week from Sept. 7-11. Annually, the Y opens its facility to prospective members to try everything that is offered from the cardio room to the group exercise classes.
The Y is your perfect fit — no matter your fitness level, interests, or goals. Attend programs, test equipment, talk to the staff, play pickleball, or hang out during open gym. Check out special sample classes like Tai Chi on Thursday at 6:15 p.m., Cycling Wednesday at 7 p.m. or visit Judo Tuesday or Thursday, youth 8-12 at 6 p.m. and adults at 7 p.m. Experience what it’s like to be a member without the fees. Join a community, not just a gym.
The Shiawassee Family YMCA, serving the community since 1947, is committed to nurturing the potential of children through youth development, improving our community’s health and well-being by promoting healthy living, and fostering a sense of social responsibility by providing opportunities to give back and support our neighbors.
For more information, contact Shiawassee Family YMCA at (989) 725-8136 or visit shiawasseeymca.org.
Janae Fear
Shiawassee YMCA
Marketing and Membership
