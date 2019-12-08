I’m a believer in the idea that if you do a crime, you do the time.
You should not get punished for not doing a crime, nor should you get punished for someone else’s crime.
Some people say President Donald Trump committed a criminal act — they do have freedom of speech.
The only way it can be proven is to go to court. These people can state what they know, but Trump’s attorney can cross-examine these people as well.
If Trump is found not guilty, the subject should be dropped. But if he is found guilty, he should be punished, like you and I would be punished for a crime.
In my many years in politics, the opposing party usually thinks the other candidate for office has down some sort of illegal activity. Sometimes it’s true, sometimes it’s not, but as long as there’s a chance a person does wrong, the truth should come out in court.
Christians know one thing: A person might get away with crimes on earth, but when that person dies, God will give them an eternal punishment.
Russell J. Terry
Chesaning
