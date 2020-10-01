I have always served my community, residents and my fellow neighbors with honor and commitment as a public servant. I had the honor of serving as a firefighter for four years with the Shiawassee Township Fire Department, earning the award of Shiawassee County Firefighter of the Year before stepping forward and taking on future goals as a director to second vice president of the Michigan State Firemen’s Association.
I was elected the youngest Shiawassee Township supervisor from 2012 to 2016 and chairman of the Shiawassee County Chapter of Michigan Township Association from 2014 to 2016. As township supervisor I served every resident with equality and personal interactions making sure our communities, the village of Bancroft and Shiawassee Township residents and business owners had their voices heard.
My greatest strength and opportunities I demonstrated and will always do is put our residents, neighbors and community first while working with other municipalities to ensure cooperative public services and community development. Public communication is a significant responsibility of the supervisor — that’s why I gave out my personal cell number, so anyone could reach me anytime of the day and I would respond quickly.
While serving as Shiawassee Township supervisor I responded and assisted in public events, listened and to residents’ concerns, addressed public nuisance calls, took action in local weather emergencies and worked on the frontlines, ensuring all residents were assisted with their needs.
As a candidate and previous supervisor I believe with a passion that the fiduciary responsibility of the supervisor is to develop a sound and balanced budget, mitigate community conflicts, oversee board meetings while mitigating tie votes, represent the community at public functions and be pleasant and courteous to everyone.
Each elected official is responsible for their own fiduciary responsibilities to question, but most of all, both elected and residents have a voice and should be respected without criticism or harassment. I’m proud of all the opportunities in life working with my community as a volunteer firefighter and captain on my department, lifelong member/supporter of 4-H and FFA, owner of Rescue Me Pure Honey Farm and Education Program and owner of Rescue Me Pure Lawncare.
I look forward to future one-on-one conversations where your voice and opinions matter to me. I’m running for office to be your voice and protect your rights as farmers, renters, businesses and landowners.
Anthony Karhoff
Bancroft
Candidate, Shiawassee
Township supervisor
