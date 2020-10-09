Today’s GOP of wealth and greed — likely the largest redistribution of wealth is well underway, with the 10 percentile coming out on top once again — is brought to you by the same party and policy that brought us the Great Depression. President Donald Trump has given out huge tax cuts so they can create jobs by going out and buying duplicates and triplicates of things they already have. Pathological greed it is. I say give the 90th percentile a permanent 14 percent tax cut, so we all can go out and buy something we have always wanted or more importantly, desperately need.
I ask you, when will too much be enough for these folks, by 2025 our tax breaks will expire and leave us around 31 percent. Their cut is permanent. Sound fair? Congratulations wing nuts, you have enabled Donald to create his prefect, where the extreme wealthy pay next to nothing. It’s always the same thing for this party, large tax cuts for the rich, unregulated free market capitalism that seems to always lead to a recession or worse. With everything of present or previous policy or programs being just a disaster according to Trump, it’s a wonder we have survived this long without his divine direction. I do wonder if that huge debt will be just forgiven this time as it was the last time he ran his companies to the ground.
Mostly, we all have grown tired of the lies, deception, insults, cruelty, misinformation, anger and hate that has followed this man from the very beginning of his campaign. If you accept this behavior as the new normal in politics, then I say shame on you. Look at what he has done to you. It is time to send Donald back to bad reality TV where he can do no real harm and put an actual adult back in the White House. He is clearly more concerned to try and salvage and economy he did not create than with who may die to do it.
This is Donald Trump’s Amerika, and he has made America hate again.
Gordon Haas
Bancroft
