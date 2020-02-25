I would like to know when our country and this president, along with those who support him, changed from knowing what is right and what is wrong?
Those supporters now say it’s OK to do whatever you want, Mr. President, whether it is illegal, immoral, unethical or against our Constitution — it no longer matters.
It’s one thing to back your president, but it’s another to say you can do whatever you want. Is that really the type of country you want to live in? I say no.
You say it’s OK for the president to accept bribes from convicted criminals in exchange for presidential pardons — don’t you see these convicts were found guilty in a court of law by a jury? Supporters say it’s OK, they were all wrong.
I really hope none of you ever have to rely on a jury for yourself or family to show your innocence or guilt. You are thumbing your nose at each and every person sitting on a jury.
If you are not the one sitting in that jury box day after day hearing all the evidence, then neither you nor the president should pardon these people in exchange for their money. If that is now how our legal system works, I wouldn’t blame anyone for failure to show up for jury duty, it no longer matters.
I never would have thought that our country, the United States of America, would stoop so low.
Debbie Goschke
Owosso
