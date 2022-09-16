According to an editor’s note following a recent letter in the opinion page, 4 Capitol Police officers who responded to the Jan. 6 riot died by suicide within 7 months of the attack. Another officer died from his direct injuries by rioters. In total, 138 police officers were injured by rioters during the violent attack on our nation’s Capitol.

The blood that was spilled because of a former American President’s failed coup attempt on Jan. 6, 2021, cries out for justice. The police officers who took their own lives were first murdered by the lies that buried their stories. Justice extends its righteous jurisdiction as far as every last lie about these American heroes has spread.

