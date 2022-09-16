According to an editor’s note following a recent letter in the opinion page, 4 Capitol Police officers who responded to the Jan. 6 riot died by suicide within 7 months of the attack. Another officer died from his direct injuries by rioters. In total, 138 police officers were injured by rioters during the violent attack on our nation’s Capitol.
The blood that was spilled because of a former American President’s failed coup attempt on Jan. 6, 2021, cries out for justice. The police officers who took their own lives were first murdered by the lies that buried their stories. Justice extends its righteous jurisdiction as far as every last lie about these American heroes has spread.
Tens of millions of Americans pray the Lord’s Prayer every day. They pray for God’s will to be done on Earth as it is in heaven.
In the Book of Genesis, the Lord said to Cain after Cain’s murder of his brother, Abel: “What have you done? Listen. Your brother’s blood is crying out to me from the ground! And now you are cursed from the ground.”
The Lord instructs us about the moral injury that is inflicted upon all of creation when a horrendous injustice is not called out with the light of truth. “You shall not pollute the land in which you live, for blood pollutes the land. You shall not defile the land in which you live, in which I also dwell.” (Numbers 35.33-34)
The spirit of justice detests slander, lies, half-truths and untruths. Justice demands a full accounting of every injustice inflicted upon the children of God by the father of lies.
The truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth must be spoken until all who have profited from the attempted coup on our nation have been brought to justice.
The sixth mass extinction which is presently culling our human and animal populations, as well as the rapidly rising sea levels which are repossessing our means of sustaining human life, echo the days preceding the Great Flood. In Genesis 6:13, God said to Noah: “I have determined to make an end of all flesh, for the earth is filled with violence because of them. Now I am going to destroy them along with the earth.”
If you aren’t paying attention to the ubiquitous calamities and the governmental collapses all over the world, with legitimate governments of the people falling like a succession of dominoes to thugs and criminals, you need to wake up. Our enemy — the accuser, the adversary — is making his case to the judge, seeking our imminent destruction.
Genesis 4:7 informs us: “If you do not do well, sin is lurking at the door. Its desire is for you, but you must master it.”
The warnings about sin, about placing anyone or anything above God, about the moral injury of aiding and abetting the father of lies, have never been more relevant to us. The warning from God — our creator, the one who loved us into existence and who walks with us until the end of time — has gone from a whisper to a shout to a thunderous roar.
The message for the present crisis is to repent. Turn away from lies and never look back. Go with God, or go without. Seek first, always and only the kingdom of God and eternal life and abundant prosperity will be added unto you.
