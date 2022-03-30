Thank you to the many kind people who have inquired about my plans as my final term in the House concludes at the end of this year.
While I do not have a definite answer yet about what is next (and am perfectly at peace and comfortable with that), I can say with certainty that I will not be pursuing elected office this year. This means that for the first time since 2005, I will not be on the ballot in Shiawassee County. It’s a strange concept to me and one which carries both anticipation and mystery given its departure from the longtime “normal” for my family.
I will spare readers the myriad rundown as to why and say simply that this decision is the best one for my family — particularly at this time in my children’s development. It’s time.
I am anticipating a productive remaining nine months as your representative. Thank you, as always, for entrusting me with the honor of serving this region — first as the “new kid” and now as the “much-less-new kid.” Thanks for giving me that chance so long ago and supporting me and my family in the years that followed.
There is one thing I can say with certainty: Whatever the future brings, our very own “this old house” a couple blocks north of downtown Owosso will remain our home. We’re not going anywhere.
Blessings to you and yours.
Ben Frederick
State Representative, District 85
