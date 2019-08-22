Dear President Donald Trump:
Last week when you floated the idea of buying Greenland everybody laughed, not just over the internet, but at the gas station, the pizza takeout and the resale store, too.
For several days, anybody in Byron you saw chuckling, you could just tell they were thinking “Greenland.” Well, not me. I think you’re onto something. But you really need to take it another step. I’m proposing, not a purchase, but a swap. Think about it: New Jersey and Maryland for Greenland. The key to making this a success is that the Danes would have to run their new territories themselves. Just think what we might learn from them.
Imagine, a little corner of our country where the health care system actually works for the people using it, not just the insurance companies, overpaid executives and drug peddlers. Imagine affordable insulin and having a baby free, including classes, warm baths and candles in the birthing room. Imagine a system so well-regulated an opioid epidemic like ours would never have had a chance to get started.
According to Wikipedia, Denmark “ranks as having the world’s highest social mobility, a high level of income equality and has the lowest perceived level of corruption in the world.” They’re a world leader in environmental practices and, if you can believe it, have rival political parties that actually talk to each other and cooperate to pass laws. Whoa, we haven’t seen that in generations.
But what really sold me was the World Happiness Report. This comes out every year from a group of economists who survey, country by country, peoples’ accounts of their life satisfaction and sense of well-being. They also factor in measures of social stress, like divorces, car wrecks, violent crime and suicide rates. Guess where we rank? No. 19. Guess where Denmark ranks? No. 2, behind Finland.
Now I figure if we could get Denmark working where New Jersey and Maryland are now, some of their know-how is bound to rub off and we’d all benefit. Of course some adjustments would be a strain at first, like converting all the school football to soccer. But I think we could pull this off. So full speed ahead Mr. President, but make it a swap. A flat-out purchase would just be boring, don’t you think?
David Glenn
Byron
