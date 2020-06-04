June 14 is Flag Day. Our country is going through so much turmoil and disaster. We must do something to calm ourselves.
If you have an American flag, please hang it. If not, please go spend a few dollars to buy one. You can buy flags and poles at nearly every store in town.
Let’s set our town apart from all the others by making it a patriotic showplace. I want to see flags waving proudly in every yard. I have two in my yard, front and back, for all to see.
Linda Palmer
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.