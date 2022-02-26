My name is Mark Zacharda and as a Shiawassee County native who is running to represent the people of the new 71st state house district, I want to thank Michael Schmidt for his recent letter to the editor acknowledging school bus drivers. In these highly partisan times, it’s refreshing to read a positive letter that gives thanks to those of our family, friends and neighbors who work an essential job that isn’t often recognized.
Being a bus driver can be tough, especially in rural areas: early mornings, potentially tough driving conditions, then a “break” during which many drivers do other jobs at the school district, before warming up their buses again for transport in the early afternoon. It’s important to also remember that buses also travel on the evenings and weekends for sporting events and class activities.
Driving a bus full of dozens of kids can be tough but working with children can also be very rewarding. I was a public school teacher for four years. Even though kids can be difficult, they can also provide a real positive boost to the soul — that youthfulness can “rub off” a bit.
I hope more folks will consider helping to fill the critical bus driver shortage at our area school districts. With appropriate supports in place, bus driving can be a great “bridge career” for those who have recently retired but would still like to do some important work — a taper to decades of being in the workforce.
The governor’s proposed budget for 2022 would provide that necessary support for drivers and other school staff. The proposal would be a boon to public schools and would help them move past all the struggles brought on by the pandemic. The state has a budget surplus that the plan will utilize to improve our state in one of the most important ways: investing in the youth who are our future. The budget plan includes an expansion of a free preschool program, bonuses for teachers to prevent even more from leaving this essential career, and additional funds for attracting and retaining all school employees, including the unsung heroes, school bus drivers.
This budget deserves bipartisan support. I look forward to next year, when I can represent the 71st house district at our state capitol and continue the work of improving quality of life through responsible, people-focused government.
Mark Zacharda
Owosso Township
71st state house candidate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.