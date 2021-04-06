An elderly relative with a heart condition and other health problems was apparently sent by her doctor in Genesee County to a Kroger mass vaccination event in Owosso yesterday.
She told me she waited three or four hours in line, risking exposure, only to be told they had run out of vaccine. Can’t they communicate better with doctors to schedule the very frail so this doesn’t happen? Or, why did Kroger allow all those people to stand in line when they knew how much vaccine they had?
I had given her the number for the Shiawassee County Health Department interest list — she has no computer or email — and she left her name on their answering machine. Why can’t they answer the phone to talk to these people? SCHD had an extremely well-organized event at Baker where I got my first shot, but my aunt is having trouble getting signed up because she has no email and they never answer the phone at the SCHD.
People who are already vaccine-hesitant are put off by having to leave a message and wait for a call back. Things could be done better. And why can’t she just get a shot in her doctor’s office regardless of which county she lives in?
Tamara Sanders
Bancroft
