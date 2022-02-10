With this writing, I’m doing something that I could never have imagined 10 or 20 years ago: I am severing my connection with the Democratic Party.
I have voted in every major election since I was 18 — some 36 years now. I have without exception voted Democrat. I voted for Joe Biden. But President Biden, and virtually every other Democrat save Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders have let us down. Donald Trump and almost every Republican lawmaker tried to overthrow our government and destroy America. Trump should have been arrested the very first day that Joe Biden was sworn into office. Republican lawmakers should have been locked up by the hundreds. Our democracy is under siege right now with voter suppression efforts — laws passed that effectively destroy democracy in Republican states. An illegally-stacked right wing Supreme Court. A massive right-wing misinformation campaign.
Democrats by and large are doing nothing about it. If anyone on the left had done even one of the things that Trump and his buddies did, they would not only be prosecuting them, they would have already killed them. Trump and each and every person that still supports him is and absolute terrorist fascist criminal, and is guilty of crimes against America and crimes against humanity.
A a good man who sits by and watches evil being done and does nothing is just as guilty and complicit in the evil. Biden and virtually all Democrats — except progressives — and those Democrats who identify themselves as”moderate” are guilty in the same way. The Republicans have shown that they will stop at nothing until our democracy is destroyed. They don’t care about rules, truth or fairness. They cannot be reasoned with. Most are armed and radical — and I’m speaking of the regular mom-and-pop Republican voters. Virtually all have become terrorists in my view. They are advocating for civil war, which they will surely implement.
So we’re at the beginnings of a war now and the threat goes beyond a threat to democracy and to America. It is a threat to the entire world. Fascism is like a contagious disease spreading geographically and culturally. Moderate Democrats unwilling to fight hard enough are complicit in Republican evil.
Jeff Carmody
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.