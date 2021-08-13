I’ve heard enough about the commissioners and rightfully so but the writers of these letters always manage to bring Donald Trump into it.
Now, I’d like to say something about Democratic presidents. Bill Clinton, when he was governor, abused women and, as president, he had oral sex with his intern.
Trump had his problems with women, but not while president. Sen. Al Franken resigned his office because of sexual harassment of women and President Joe Biden was accused of sexual harassment — but that got covered up quickly.
Now, back to the commissioners. They say one bad apple spoils the whole bushel, but in the case of the commissioners there is more than one bad apple.
I say you commissioners need to get on your knees at night and confess all your sins and all you’ve done wrong to the Lord Jesus Christ. By accepting the Lord as your savior you might seek his wisdom in your meetings and by professing this, it might save your jobs because people are thinking about voting you out.
I heard a sermon by Dr. Douglas Levesque talking to the believers of Jesus Christ as their savior that when you take your last breath your soul is in heaven and I don’t think you want any part of hell.
Gary Kiger
Owosso Township
