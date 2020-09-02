“Democrats urging the country to take correct, scientifically sound actions…”
So writes a recent letter writer. I bet he typed that with a straight face because he absolutely believes his own drivel. He then goes on to chastise the Republicans for a gathering of 1,500 at the White House. He effectively is saying “Nevermind what you’ve been seeing on the news for the last number of weeks. Ignore the violence and crowds of progressive Democrats marching shoulder to shoulder.” At least a large number of them are wearing masks … around their necks. While spewing their hatred for the United States.
And today, Joe Biden finally, finally said something about the violence. Four nights of the Democratic National Convention and nary a word mentioned of the looting, rioting and burning. Biden never said a word about it until now, when it’s hit him hard in the polls.
They are using lasers to try to blind the police, looting stores that people have worked their entire lives to build, attacking innocent people trying to intimidate them into supporting their cause.
That doesn’t sound very “honorable” to me.
Don’t let these progressives trying to pass themselves off as Democrats buffalo you.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Biden has repeatedly condemned violence at protests over police brutality. After the death of George Floyd, Biden released a statement May 31: “Protesting such brutality is right and necessary. It’s an utterly American response. But burning down communities and needless destruction is not. Violence that endangers lives is not. Violence that guts and shutters businesses that serve the community is not.” After the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, Biden tweeted Aug. 26: “Needless violence won’t heal us. We need to end the violence — and peacefully come together to demand justice.” A Biden campaign spokesman had released a similiar statement the day before.
Carl Stevens
Owosso
Thank you, Argus Editor, for posting facts. It's needed.
Let's see, Biden didn't say anything between May 31 and Aug. 26. Just about 3 months. Sounds like a fact to me.
