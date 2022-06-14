As a result of the Jan. 6 House hearings, we are being reminded, via actual on-camera video of Donald Trump, of several lies, distortions and half-truths made to the nation.
Firstly, well before being re-nominated by his party in 2020, Trump told us that, unless he was ultimately reelected, any other election result will have certainly been fraudulent. Additionally, he later maintained that mail-in ballots were subject to massive fraud since they would largely not be counted until after Election Day. For this reason he urged, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, that his voters only vote on Election Day. This brought about a self-fulfilling prophecy — providing even greater false justification — when on election night he demanded that “all counting of votes should be halted.” This would have disenfranchised tens of millions of mail-in, overseas military and early in-person voters.
In his post-defeat rallies, Trump has, for 18 months, continued to falsely and maliciously maintain he won, while defrauding his most loyal supporters of tens of millions of dollars, thus enabling him to perpetrate a con so vile and convincing, that thousands of Americans risked life and limb to attempt to prevent a peaceful transfer of power for the first time in our 246-year history.
This sort of mindset of a defeated candidate can only be rationally explained in one of two ways: either he was so mentally incompetent that he completely ignored the truth (which was decisively and continually delivered by his closest campaign advisers and cabinet members), or he fully understood the facts of his defeat and was so completely corrupt that he is criminally guilty of conspiracy to overthrow a legitimately-elected government. This has placed our republic and Constitution in a precarious position and called into question, in the minds of all our friends and allies, whether the United States of America will ever again be able to command global respect as the greatest, most stable democracy on Earth.
That one deranged demagogue has been able to lead so many to this place in American history, would have utterly strained the imaginations of every one of the Founding Fathers and shocked all other presidents who actually upheld their constitutional oaths.
Thomas Smith
Durand
