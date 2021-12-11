I want to pay tribute to an amazing public servant: my daughter, Erin. She is a registered dietician, residing in LaMarque, Texas, and works for the state overseeing the performance of senior citizen nursing homes and convalescent centers.
Recently conditions in an assisted living facility were found to be so horrendous that its license was revoked by the local fire marshal. Feral cats, rats, cockroaches and bedbugs had infested nearly every floor of this repurposed, ancient apartment building. All of the residents, whose mental faculties ranged from mildly to severely impaired, had to be immediately removed and placed in new, safe living quarters. Thanks to local Humane Society volunteers, veterinary services began the job of treating the resident cats, many of whom had literally become “pets” for several of the residents.
To add insult to injury Erin’s team was being accused of unfairly uprooting these distressed men and women by local media, making their heroic work even more difficult. The entire mission took nearly three weeks, with my daughter and others working 20 hour days — deprived completely of their Thanksgiving holiday week. Very near the end of this ordeal, Erin contracted COVID-19 and is in quarantine, together with her 6-year-old son. Texas is notoriously deficient when it comes to state oversight of any number of public facilities, and the absent slumlord owner of this building will, no doubt, escape any criminal culpability.
Meanwhile my devoted daughter can take great pride in coming to the rescue of 115 human beings, before anyone was seriously injured. Thank God we have responders like Erin and her devoted team, who assist those left to fend for themselves by heartless, state governments and the cruel governors who lead them.
Thomas Smith
Durand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.