Roads seem to be an issue, especially with the locals around here. It isn’t so much the potholes to them, but the way that the roads are fixed. They want them fixed the right way, but the Road Commission says the funding isn’t there.
They had also said the gas tax goes directly to the roads, but how come the roads don’t seem to be getting fixed?
Our government people are not for the people in Michigan. Look at our governor, she showed her thoughts when Shiawassee County was hit by tornadoes.
She wants to raise taxes or gas prices to cover her “Fix the damn roads” campaign. I understand our roads are in bad shape and they need fixes.
When they say the funding isn’t there the question arises why?
There seems to be quite a few ways around it, such as higher taxes in that certain area for the roads to be fixed.
Whatever the solution may be many people do not like the scratch course chip seal which is used to fix most of the roads today. I hope there can be a better solution found.
Colt Kondel
Corunna
