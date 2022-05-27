Once again, we have a school shooting and once again the press tries to elicit an emotional response to carry the day for gun control by listing a bunch of shootings at schools and churches, places where they typically don’t allow people to carry firearms for defense.
One shooting was notably absent: the West Freeway Church of Christ shooting in 2019. The one where the shooter was stopped by ordinary citizen, Jack Wilson, a volunteer security leader of the church. My guess is they skipped that one due to it not fitting the narrative. They can’t have a good guy with a gun stopping a bad guy with a gun.
Sadly, two people were killed in this shooting, but as the perpetrator attempted to get to more of the congregation, Wilson drew his legally carried pistol and dropped the criminal with one shot to the head from 40 feet away. There is no telling how many lives he saved that day.
How many lives could have been saved if there had been a couple “Jack Wilsons” at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde?
Carl Stevens
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.