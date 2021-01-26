It was stated in the Jan. 21, Argus-Press, the city of Corunna will conduct a public hearing on a marijuana facility ordinance. I am wholeheartedly a believer in public hearings. However, they do not necessarily represent the true feelings of the community.
An example of this was a public hearing on the proposed E-85 ethanol plant.
The meeting was a sellout with a standing-room-only crowd. Living in this community all of my life, I knew most of those in attendance, of which the majority were not residents of the city. For many years, it’s been the policy to sign your name and address as you enter the chambers. However, this rule is not etched in stone and has been my experience to never view the list until after the fact or not at all. Much the same scenario happened with the booze in McCurdy Park issue.
In view of conducting a public hearing during a time that social distancing is in force, not a lot of people will be able to voice their opinions. Either side on the issue could fill the room quickly with their thoughts on the matter. I would hope that before voting, the government officials would ask for a show of hands or the list of attendees, of just the residents and those that have financial ties to the issue. The onus on this falls directly on the taxpaying citizens.
As for me, “weed” doesn’t scare me at all. I used it a few times while in Vietnam, and even shared a “toke” with the assistant chaplain. You could buy a pack for a buck in the village. Most in my battalion used it to just mellow out. Upon returning home and telling people I smoked some weed, they wanted to put the mark of Cain on my forehead.
I’ve not needed or used it in more than 55 years. It’s not a narcotic; it’s simply a weed, much akin to dandelions, joe pye and chicory. Some very fine tasting wine is produced from dandelions. My morning cereals contain the same fruits and grains as booze is made from and farmers grow the products.
If you do some researching, you’ll find that there’s not been one recorded death from overdosing on marijuana. You can trace its beginnings back to biblical times with its healing oils. I’d guess taking a Valium, Xanax, Antivan, (benzodiazepams family) has much the same effect. I know of quite a few cancer victims who are sure glad it’s legal, and are very good and respectful people.
Either way the decision goes, I’ll not put my property up for sale or move. I am not a NIMBY (not in my back yard); I’m glad that I can see both sides of the issue somewhat sensibly as I’ve experienced both sides.
Keith Johnson
Corunna
