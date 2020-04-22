Those born between the years 1901 and 1927 faced several challenges to create “new normals” for themselves.
They have been called members of the Greatest Generation. I am not a part of that generation, but my parents were. Perhaps their most distinguishing attribute was their ability to persevere during difficult times. I can think of four such times: World War I, the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 that killed approximately 675,000 Americans, the Great Depression and World War II.
We hear the phrase today about how to face our “new normal?” Those born since 1927, and that includes me, have never faced that question before. Just recently, my 20-year-old grandson asked, “Papa have you ever gone through anything like this?” My answer was “no.” As a society we are faced with it now.
People my age (born in the 1940s) have lived through the Korean War, the Cold War, a presidential assassination, the civil rights movement, other prominent assassinations, the Vietnam War, gas shortages, a presidential resignation in disgrace, another presidential shooting, Middle East conflicts, a great recession, and two presidents being impeached. All of which shook our nation in various degrees.
However, none of those events caused a major shift in our collective national behavior like that which is facing us currently.
When I think of my parents’ generation, I realize their perseverance taught them to temporarily begin new behaviors for the common good (social distancing during their pandemic, planting victory gardens, buying war bonds, etc.) and to put others first in decision making. In short, these two characteristics helped them create a “new normal” after every major challenge.
Now, we are being challenged to create a “new normal” to follow the current pandemic. Are there enough of us, born since 1927, willing to begin new behaviors (such as following the best practices from our medical and scientific communities) and be willing to put others first (such as keeping safe distances and wearing masks) like our ancestors did? The challenge to persevere is here. It is our turn.
Hopefully, we will.
Roger Elford
Owosso Township
