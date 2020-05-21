It seems we are at the point where fear is going to destroy our country. I agree we shouldn’t be careless in our dealing with the virus, but we shouldn’t let fear paralyze us either.
After the Japanese attacked us at Pearl Harbor, there was great fear in our nation. However, President Franklin Roosevelt gave a message in which he stated that “all we had to fear was fear itself.”
I saw a message on Facebook that stated: “It’s not the government’s job to protect my health. It’s the government’s job to protect my rights. It’s my job to protect my health. When you trade liberty for safety you end up losing both.”
How true. As the late author Anne Wilson Schaef wrote “Security is an attempt to try to make the universe static so that we feel safe.” I am not willing to give up my rights of freedom for a safety that is not ensured.
There is disagreement among doctors about how we should react to this pandemic. Several highly recognized physicians believe by restricting contact we are unable to build up immunity to the virus.
As a result, if a second round happens, we will be worse off. Others have said deaths due to not being able to obtain early detection of cancer, for those with cancer not getting the necessary treatments, for the suicides from people losing their businesses, etc., may well exceed deaths from the virus.
I don’t remember the country panicking and shutting down when the flu virus caused a CDC estimate of 80,000 dying last winter. What has happened to us as a people?
Gary Hammond
Bancroft
Editor’s Note: According to cdc.gov/flu/about/ burden/2018-2019.html, the estimated flu deaths in the U.S. for 2018-19 was 34,200.
