I apologize for painting the Republican Party with such a broad brush in my diatribes — and to my mom and my wife, whom I am sure I have embarrassed and disappointed more than once.
Attributing the entire bloc with the same characteristics embraced by a vocal and vicious minority is unfair and does nothing to narrow the immense chasm that separates us in our conception of what it means to be an American. Our leaders should be people that we would want our children to emulate rather than pry us further apart. Therein lies the difference that I feel divides our country. Compromise and cooperation are concepts that no longer seem to exist in the current political landscape. In order to “win” we must destroy the opposition at all costs. Truly now, the ends seem to justify the means.
Like two magnets with the same polarity, our conviction that ours is the only valid viewpoint, causes us to repel each other. To watch the dissolution of perhaps the greatest country to have ever existed is dismaying. To bring it about by our own hands is even more disheartening. Enough spitting into the wind. Do svidaniya!
Mike Martin
Owosso
