The Shiawassee Cares Coalition, a group of unknown origin, has circulated petitions in the city of Perry asking for your vote to change the city of Perry charter.
The charter is the law for the city government. This is not just voting to allow sale of Medical Marijuana in the City of Perry. This proposal directs a city employee, already in place as city clerk with multiple responsibilities, to head the department to oversee businesses related to medical marijuana licensing for establishment of new business related to sales, distribution, growing of medical marijuana.
There could be as many as seven licensed medical marijuana businesses. This amendment represents a restructuring of our city government.
To see details of the proposed charter amendment, click on this link or obtain a copy at Perry City Hall.
Sue Hammond
Mayor City of Perry
Larry Lambert
Mayor Pro-tem
Melinda S. Galbavi
City Council Member
Bob Porter
City Council Member
Steve E. Wallace
City Council Member
Randy Coffey
City Council Member
Mike Connell
City Council Member
