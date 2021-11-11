If you’re like me, by now you’re sick of watching people get stuck by needles whenever you log onto the news. And now we have to watch children grimace. But in recent weeks news has arrived that may move us closer to herd immunity. A new player is here. A medicine (not a vaccine), proffered by Pfizer, is claimed to be so effective they stopped the trial and are pressing the FDA to get it into general use as soon as possible.
Their study found it is 89% effective in high-risk adults; if you’re in that group it won’t prevent you from getting COVID-19, but it will fortify your system so you won’t have to be hospitalized. The COVID-19 virus requires an enzyme, protease, to reproduce. This agent, paxlovid, weakens the enzyme’s effect so the first phase of the illness (infection and replication in your cells) cannot proceed to the dangerous inflammation stage.
The good news is that it comes in a pill, has no special storage requirements and has few side effects. The less good news is that you have to take it within three days of symptom onset. So our health care system will need to be robust in educating people about what the onset of this malady feels like. We must be able to test quickly to deliver the goods. If we can do this we might just turn the tide of life-threatening cases. Because it is a medicine, not a vaccine, perhaps the 40% of unvaccinated Republicans will amend their attitudes and join the herd.
But wait, says the cynic in me, I don’t really trust drug companies. Their primary mission is money, not health care, and I’ve yet to see Pfizer address two critical questions: What’s it cost to make and what are they planning to charge for it? Remdesivir has been proven somewhat helpful but it costs so much it might as well not exist. Scattered studies have shown ivermectin may be effective but so much political baggage surrounds it, no large scale trials have been completed. It seems drug development is a convoluted process.
When the worst of the pandemic is over, one of our big, private universities (Harvard?) needs to put together a consortium of epidemiologists, physicians and social scientists to study how health systems around the world responded to the pandemic. We need to be clear what mistakes were made, and what worked. Especially, we need to understand how political interests and the media influenced our handling of the crisis. I suspect evidence will reveal that politics, not science, mainly shaped our response. If so, it will be one more sad realization that, so far in the 21st century, the political institutions that are supposed to solve problems, just aggravate them.
David Glenn
Byron
