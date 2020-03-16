A recent writer stated the president has lied to the people: that is his opinion.
In my opinion, the president has tried to keep the people calm, but the media has caused all this panic.
I am a 77-year-old woman with COPD who has been to the doctor with a head cold. I asked if I should be tested for the coronavirus. I was asked whether I had been out of the country in the last two weeks. My answer was no, just to South Carolina on vacation. At that point my doctor did not feel I should be tested for coronavirus, but did test me for the flu. My test came back negative.
Frances Kidd
Perry
