In an Aug. 9 contribution, a writer made the case that the “broad brush” of racism is being applied unfairly to many in Owosso.
The argument is that because of the historic actions of some, we may not level the accusation of systemic racism. It is a rational, even legalistic, plea for the “broad brush” of absolution for the sins of the past.
What the writer ignores is the literal meaning of “systemic.” Let’s look at an example of, say, systemic unequal education. We can all acknowledge that, depending on a child’s ZIP Code, he is either more or less likely to receive a much higher- or lower-quality education.
It’s simple Economics 101: When you live in a school district with a low-dollar tax base, the schools (and educational opportunities) will suffer accordingly. This does not mean the parents living in affluent districts, whose children benefit from greater wealth, actively seek to diminish the school quality of poor areas. But unless these taxpayers support reforms designed to “level the playing field,” they can be said to have deprived poorer children from getting an equal opportunity to learn and partake in the American dream.
In other words, equalized educational opportunity is not a social injustice for which we can claim historic immunity, no matter how well intentioned Brown v. Board of Education was.
When, in 2020, the evidence clearly shows terrible injustices to black men like George Floyd, there are two possible reactions: outrage that this is still taking place; or passive acceptance that, because of good efforts in the past, we can assume it’s not a “systemic” issue.
The question we white citizens should ask is: What if four Black cops were filmed holding down a white, Bloomfield Hills resident for seven minutes, until he was suffocated to death? Would we not have a heightened concern, perhaps assumption, that Black policemen were routinely committing racist acts?
This is a civic obligation: not to accuse an entire population of being individually guilty of racism, but to acknowledge that racism continues to happen which, by definition, makes it a repetitively systemic and unacceptable problem.
Thomas Smith
Durand
