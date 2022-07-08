I’m a born-again Christian from Immanuel Baptist Church and we believe that at the moment of conception a fetus has a soul.
The moment it is taken in an abortion that soul is in heaven. If the mother that had the abortion accepts God as her Savior she will be forgiven. If she doesn’t, her soul is doomed.
The rejection of Christ is the one unforgiveable sin.
Gary Kiger
Owosso
