The hierarchy in charge at the county level of government in Shiawassee County will be on notice. When our group of Venice Township residents asked at the June 17 meeting of the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners for a solar moratorium due to the influx of solar projects coming into Shiawassee County, they flatly ignored a motion made by Commissioner Brandon Marks, R-District 4, to forward a moratorium vote.
Chairman Jeremy Root, R-District 5, falsely accused me of stating the commissioners are taking money from solar energy companies. He also said the board of commissioners gave the anti-wind people “what they wanted” and our request did not matter. Root continued to say the county will be sued by solar energy companies if they had a restrictive solar ordinance like the WECS (wind) ordinance.
This revised ordinance was approved by county commissioners in June 2018, after a lengthy revision process by a group of concerned citizens working with the Shiawassee County Planning Commission. My question to Root, had I more time to address the issue, would be “how come the county has not been sued by a wind energy company over a restrictive wind ordinance?” I also asked why the county and the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership do not seek out brick and mortar businesses that employ individuals who contribute daily to the local economy.
Leaseholders of solar energy projects are in the minority, yet their actions affect numerous residential property owners and non-leasing land owners by way of decreased property values, contamination of ground water sources, and infringement of due process rights, among others. Farmland leased for 25 years or longer takes away from the agricultural economy which Shiawassee County has long been associated with. According to a Michigan State University study on the effects of a 1,700-acre solar farm in Lenawee County, that county’s agricultural based economy would lose $1.5 million per year. Shiawassee County would lose substantially more due to thousands of acres out of production now, and into the future. Businesses that serve the agricultural community will be affected over the long term. More solar projects are planned for the county.
County Coordinator Brian Boggs is pushing solar industrialized facilities to make up for lost revenue. But it was OK paying himself, commissioners, and certain county employees “hazard pay” from the American Rescue Plan. If this county is so “cash strapped,” place the money in the general fund.
Tammy Dasen
Corunna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.