If a person believes or even hopes that upon their death they will just cease to exist with no more consciousness or self awareness, we have to ask the question “Why?”
Perhaps it’s an intellectual belief that a human being has no soul or no spirit, but is just physical matter that returns to dust. Even then, why would a person want to cease to exist?
It is understandable if a person has lived a hard life and has lost all hope of anything better, but would they feel the same about just ceasing to exist if they could live eternally with the best that life has to offer? Wouldn’t a person want to live eternally if it consisted only of love, laughter, beauty, peace, contentment and a deep sense of fulfillment of a life with ultimate purpose and meaning?
Wouldn’t we yearn for an eternity of ever growing, learning and creating that which fulfills the essence of our reason for being and fills us with joy and a growing sense of worth? Wouldn’t we long to be able to pursue and discover answers to all the unanswered questions posed by life in this universe? That is the father heart of God for each person he created in his image.
For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have everlasting life. For God did not send his son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through him might be saved. “He who believes in him is not condemned; but he who does not believe is condemned already, because he has not believed in the name of the only begotten son of God. John 3:16-18
“Let not your heart be troubled; you believe in God, believe also in me. In my father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to myself; that where I am, there you may be also. Jesus said…“I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me. John 14:1-3, 6
Now I saw a new heaven and a new earth, for the first heaven and the first earth had passed away. And I heard a loud voice from heaven saying, “Behold, the tabernacle of God is with men, and he will dwell with them, and they shall be his people. God himself will be with them and be their God. And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away.” Then he who sat on the throne said, “Behold, I make all things new.” Revelation 21:1, 3-5
This is the message of hope and purpose that Jesus brings to us all in this Christmas season.
Richard Ross
Bennington Township
