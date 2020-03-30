In this unprecedented and difficult time we look for means to comfort ourselves. The only real, lasting and effective way is connecting with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, through his word (the Bible) and prayer.
Our deep and sincere thanks go out to Dr. David Skjaerlund for creating and sharing with us the prayer found in many of the latest editions of The Argus-Press. Thank you also to The Argus-Press for publishing it.
What a great comfort it is to read it over (and over) and to study the Bible references. Our petition is that this prayer will serve as a means for many in our community and beyond to seek and find the God of the universe who has provided salvation through our Lord, Jesus Christ. We recommend people take heed to this beautiful prayer, pray it daily and apply it into their lives. May we find peace and comfort in the truth that God answers prayer and that He is in control.
Pray and keep on praying. (I Thessalonians 5:17)
God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. (Psalm 46:1)
Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. (Philippians 4:6,7)
Mike and Joyce Enlow
Owosso
