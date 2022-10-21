Proposal 3, known as “Reproductive Freedom for All,” is an effort to put wording into the Michigan state constitution that — according to its misleading ads — would simply restore abortion rights previously allowed under the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling.

This is far from the truth. Without going into detail describing all the goodies packed into this “anything goes” abortion bill, I will share three items that are to be found in the 322 words that would be put into our state constitution. On the ballot, you will only see 95 words of the proposal.

