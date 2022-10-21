Proposal 3, known as “Reproductive Freedom for All,” is an effort to put wording into the Michigan state constitution that — according to its misleading ads — would simply restore abortion rights previously allowed under the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling.
This is far from the truth. Without going into detail describing all the goodies packed into this “anything goes” abortion bill, I will share three items that are to be found in the 322 words that would be put into our state constitution. On the ballot, you will only see 95 words of the proposal.
First, there are no age limits mentioned in the entire proposal. This means that every person, regardless of age, can obtain an abortion. In the case of a minor, they will be able to do so without their parent’s consent or knowledge.
Second, the proposal defines reproductive freedom so broadly to include sterilizations. Once again, a confused minor can be sterilized without parental consent or notification.
Third, to have us believe there are limits to late-term abortions, the proposal seems to suggest the state may pass laws restricting abortion after viability. But this is immediately followed by a huge exception that states that if any healthcare provider determines the mental health of the mother requires it, the state cannot prohibit the abortion. The mental health exception is undefined and widely acknowledge to allow abortion through all nine months of pregnancy, including partial birth abortions.
If there’s any doubt about that exception, the proposal also prevents the legislature from passing any laws which infringe upon an individual’s autonomous decision making; thus, making it impossible to pass a law that limits late-term abortions.
There is more — much more — in this extreme, confusing proposal that is not in the best interest of the citizens of this state. I urge you to vote no on Proposal 3.
