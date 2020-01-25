My response is limited to the forum of the In Your Opinion portion of the Argus-Press and related to the article by Sally York, Reliving Deadly Trauma,” at the top of Page 1 Jan. 19.
While no longer a member of the state bar of Michigan, I maintain my rights of free speech and my memory.
I join in one of the themes of the article in that I can only imagine the stark horror of the loss of a family member, most particularly by a parent.
I have never heard a single negative word regarding Timothy Kiley. I understand further legal actions are upsetting.
Still, I reject another theme of the article — that this was a murder.
The fact is, the second Shiawassee County jury found Frank Garcia not guilty of murder. My view today is that this was a tragic accidental shooting by a troubled boy, possessing a gun with a defective trigger.
Arnold Dunchock
Owosso
Editor’s note: Dunchock represented Frank Garcia in the original case. Garcia was convicted of second-degree murder and felony firearm. The verdict was overturned by the Michigan Court of Appeals because of an error on the jury form. At a second trial, he was convicted of armed robbery. He has since been released from prison.
