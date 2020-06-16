I’m running for Middlebury Township supervisor. I will work for the people.
I’m a Vietnam veteran, and I believe in the people’s rights and freedoms. I graduated from Corunna High School, and studied at BSL, Lansing Community College and Baker College in Owosso.
I taught welding classes at Ovid-Elsie High School. I was a supervisor at Durand Forms and Maurell Products for several years.
I also owned and operated T&B Fur Buyers.
As a journeyman welder, I now run my own business from my home specializing in aluminum.
I would appreciate your vote.
Carl Chalker
Middlebury Township
