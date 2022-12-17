Wow, how low can Trump go? Have you heard his latest major announcement? Another one of his scams. For $99 you get one of Trumps collectible cards, just one card showing Trump as a variety of settings such as a cowboy, a superhero and many more. This guy is the biggest child that ever lived.
To anyone that has bought into Trump’s latest scam, I got some ice to sell you from Alaska. Look, we all can sell something just like him and become “rich” too. Hurry, get whatever your selling out there — Christmas is right around the corner.
Debbie Goschke
Owosso
