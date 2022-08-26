Memorial Healthcare recently opened its new Wellness Center. They advertise that they are giving back to the community and offering five different types of memberships, including seniors and senior couples.
But then, on their website of frequently asked questions, they ask “Will the Memorial Healthcare Wellness Center offer Silver Sneakers?” Silver Sneakers is a highly valuable Medicare program that pays for seniors’ health club memberships. Memorial’s response was: “After much consideration, we have opted not to participate in the Silver Sneakers program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.