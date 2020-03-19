A recent contributor suggested President Donald Trump is doing a great job in his response to the COVID-19 virus.
I can fully understand how this conclusion might be reached — particularly if you listen to Trump’s news conferences. He spends at least 25 percent of his time repeating his message that, “Yes, we’re doing a great job.”
Perhaps we should congratulate him in one regard: He chose to actually have news conferences after refusing to appear before the press for nearly two years. Clearly the inept manner with which he answers questions accounts for his hatred of having to answer for his administration on camera.
When asked in today’s task force Q&A how many ventilators and respirators are in government stockpiles (a critical question any citizen would want to hear an answer to), he said he’d check on that. And so, Mr. President, don’t bother telling the nation how brilliant your leadership is, or bother to instruct your staff to praise you with every breath; when an actual, effective, competent response has arrived, we’ll know about it without all the self-adulation.
Thomas Smith
Durand
