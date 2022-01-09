These comments are aimed at those Republican representatives in Congress and the Senate who failed to show up for the memorial recently held at the Capitol.
As a voter in the past 60 elections, I am deeply ashamed of the current Republican party and their leadership. Perhaps the party needs to replace the elephant symbol of the party with a sheep.
They blindly follow a losing past president who still claims that the election was rigged. By now everyone should know just what that loser is all about. What ever happened to that “Grand Ole Party” of Ronald Reagan and Dwight Eisenhower? Shame, shame, shame on you all.
Jack Smith
Vernon Township
