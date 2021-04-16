April is National Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. Sexual assault includes any type of unwanted sexual contact, ranging from sexist attitudes and actions to rape and murder.
Forms of sexual violence include rape or sexual assault, child sexual assault and incest, sexual assault by an intimate partner, unwanted sexual contact/touching, sexual harassment, sexual exploitation and trafficking, nonconsensual image sharing, among others.
According to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN), an American is sexually assaulted every 73 seconds, and every 9 minutes that victim is a child. Meanwhile, only 5 of every 1,000 perpetrators will end up in prison. In addition to this, 1 of every 6 American women has been the victim of an attempted or completed rape in her lifetime, and 3 percent (1 in 33) of American men have experienced an attempted or completed rape in their lifetime. Nine out of every 10 victims of rape are female, and the majority (55 percent) of sexual assaults occur at or near the victim’s home.
SafeCenter Domestic and Sexual Violence Services of Clinton and Shiawassee Counties is the area’s designated agency for providing advocacy, counseling, awareness, and education to adult and child survivors, and the greater community. SafeCenter staff are on the frontlines, offering 24-hour emotional support via the crisis hotline, providing emergency shelter to those actively fleeing dangerous situations, responding to the hospital for domestic and sexual violence emergencies, as well as providing ongoing advocacy and counseling sessions to adults and children.
SafeCenter needs your support from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday to continue providing these essential services to adult and child survivors. SafeCenter will be hosting their first-ever virtual fundraising event on their Facebook page (facebook.com/thesafecenter.org). All are welcome to attend. Donations will be accepted online via its website (thesafecenter.org), in-person at the Owosso and St. Johns Office, and/or by mail: PO Box 277, Owosso, MI 48867 before, during, and after the event.
By attending this event and giving to SafeCenter, you partner in the mission to “Empower, Advocate, Educate, and Prevent” and provide essential services to adults and children who are in dangerous and potentially lethal situations. Your contribution also provides SafeCenter with the ability to partner with other community organizations across the area and hold those who seek to do harm to others accountable for their actions. We can’t do this work alone. Take a stand against sexual violence in April, support SafeCenter, and help make our community a safer place to live, work and play for all.
Hannah Gottschalk
Executive director
SafeCenter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.