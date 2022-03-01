At the present time, the authoritarian, anti-democratic cult has swore an oath of loyalty to Donald Trump personally.
Earlier in their life, the oath of loyalty was to the U.S. Constitution. How much bleach are they drinking?
What is going on with the treacherous comments of Tucker Carlson, Mike Pompeo and Trump calling Vladimir Putin a genius for the invasion of Ukraine? As a mouthpiece for Putin, Trump thinks Putin is a hero.
I’m proud NATO is still strong; in the late 1950s, I served in “Com. Sub LAN 10.” We were in NATO ops off the coast of Finland and Russia. Recently, Putin made a threat to Finland not to join NATO.
On Oct. 28, 1956, a friend of mine fought against Russian tanks. They were stopped in Budapest, Hungary. I hope Ukraine does the same.
It’s time to take the damn Trump signs and flags down.
Jack Erhardt
Durand
