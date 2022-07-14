Recently, a reader wrote in with concerns about white racism, something I saw Tucker Carlson talking about, too. I wracked my brain to think if I, a white guy, had been the victim of any of these acts of racism:
I’ve never been denied buying a house where I want.
I’ve never been ushered out of a city before sundown.
I’ve never had a cross burned on my front lawn, nor had my house firebombed.
I’ve never been denied a seat in a restaurant nor made to drink from another drinking fountain.
I’ve never been forced to give up a seat on a bus.
Never had to walk to second grade surrounded by U.S. Marshals while being threatened and spit on.
Never been told I can’t look at a woman of another race in her eye.
Never been pulled over for driving in a certain neighborhood.
Never been “arrested” by citizens for jogging.
Never been told I couldn’t vote because of my skin color.
Never been told my vote wasn’t worth another American’s.
I think the whole “white racism” thing is something that has been made up for ratings and to keep us at each other’s throats. We need to be focusing our attention on the politicians that are getting away with anything less than what we want, not what they tell us we want. Let’s worry about racism — period — and not just white racism. Hate weakens our entire country.
Greg Hall
Rush Township
