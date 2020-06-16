On June 9, my wife and I drove to McDonald’s at M-21 and State Road to get ice cream and a drink. As we pulled up to pay, the cashier informed us the woman in front of us paid our bill.
So, my husband waved to her to say thank you. She waved back. In return, we paid for the car behind us. We would like to say thank you to the lady for her kindness.
Ron and Marie Schaar
Owosso
