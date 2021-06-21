Let’s be more clear: It is no more necessary, appropriate or ethical for someone else to tell me what I can and cannot legally own.
Basing your decision to deny my right to legally own an AR-15 or any other firearm on a “news” story from “60 Minutes” is equally bogus. CBS, and 60 Minutes, are known for cooking up a story and manufacturing the evidence to back it up. Remember “Rather Gate,” where they ran with unverified evidence that wound up ending Dan Rather’s career and CBS with egg on its face? There are similar traits at work in this story.
I won’t bore you with a ballistics dissertation, but suffice to say, the “AR-15 round” as they called it, isn’t the super-mega, exploding warhead that they make it out to be. I’m taking it on faith that they are talking about the 5.56x45mm M193 cartridge that was used by the armed forces.
Are you aware that particular cartridge/caliber is not legal to hunt deer with in Michigan? Not because it is too powerful. In fact, it’s the opposite — it isn’t considered powerful enough for a humane kill.
Are you aware that there are many other models of firearm besides the AR-15 that will fire that round?
Are you aware that millions upon millions of firearm owners in the U.S. are in possession of far more powerful rifles? It is said that there are over 350 million legal firearms and upwards of 5 billion rounds of ammunition in private hands in the United States. Trust me, if legal firearm owners were the problem, you’d know it.
As far as the Second Amendment goes, it wasn’t designed to enable anything. It was designed to restrain the government from restricting the people’s right to keep and bear arms.
And finally, millions of people choose the AR-15 for home defense. Just because “60 Minutes” doesn’t do a story on that doesn’t mean it isn’t happening. And I’m sure that Jesus would have no problem with that.
Carl Stevens
Owosso
EDITOR’S NOTE: This letter was written in response to the June 16 letter “Civilians don’t need assault rifles.”
