It is my understanding that citizen Donald Trump will possibly be facing civil and or criminal charges in four different jurisdictions: the state of New York, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, the state of Georgia and the state of Florida.
If found guilty in one of the four jurisdictions and incarcerated, I could imagine the following scenario: A trusty pushing a cart with magazines and books through the cell block asks Trump if he would like to read a book that’s at the top of the most recent best sellers list. Trump asks for the name of the book. The trusty reples, “The Art of the Steal,” and that the author’s name is anonymous.
Trump replies “Though I’m known to be an avid reader, I’ve never heard of this guy, so you can keep the book.” The trusty replies, “Since I’m in for grand theft, I’ll read the book and learn how I ended up in jail.”
Fank Davis
Vernon
