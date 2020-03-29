President Donald Trump is the Typhoid Mary of the 21st century.
Typhoid Mary spread disease and caused the deaths of many who came in contact with her. Trump spreads lies and misinformation about the coronavirus and his behavior has caused the death and infection of too many people.
Typhoid Donnie must be refused access to the coronavirus updates dais during press reports, or duct tape should be applied to all his involved orifices and surfaces.
Thomas Ford
Owosso
