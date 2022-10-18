A few years ago, I read a book on the Salem witch trials, analyzing the various political, social and religious factors that led a community to execute 16 of its members based on fear and hearsay. The book left me wondering how a community could take such drastic actions based on a set of myths. Now, it’s 2022 and while we haven’t executed anyone, we are believing and circulating false stories about fellow community members, especially the Owosso school board, administrators and teachers. This is an attempt to set the record straight.
Myth: Owosso Public Schools has adopted a new socialistic curriculum, International Baccalaureate.
Truth: IB is a teaching philosophy used in countries around the world of various economic and government structures and was implemented at OPS at least 15 years ago under a previous administration.
Myth: Dr. Andrea Tuttle is an extreme liberal.
Truth: While principal at Central Elementary, Dr. Tuttle implemented a Young Entrepreneur’s Program, teaching students K-6 a full range of entrepreneurial skills from production to marketing and sales. She also began the Veterans’ Day Celebration, involving every student in understanding and honoring the sacrifices our veterans make. When she became superintendent, she implemented these programs district wide. Under her leadership, we’ve gone from a 20% financial deficit to a consistent positive fund balance.
Myth: Parents are being kept from knowing what their children are learning in school.
Truth: Curriculum Director Steve Brooks takes great care in responding to every request to view curriculum.
Myth: Administrators have tried to keep parents from attending school board meetings by not providing enough seats.
Truth: There has never been a board meeting where every available seat was filled.
Myth: Only one board member has served as a voice for parents.
Truth: Most board members have listened to the opinions of all parents. Our duty is to hear input from varying parental views and from educators to make decision for the good of all.
Myth: Our school libraries contain pornographic materials.
Truth: Not one shred of evidence exists for this. Maybe it’s happening somewhere but not here. If you find one of those books, please bring it to my attention. I will be the first to call for its removal.
Before you vote in November, please take a moment to look beneath the frenzied hype and get the facts.
