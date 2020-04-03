Friday, another writer, in this space, accused Democrats of “chicanery.” Oh my, I am not surprised Fox News didn’t report the otherwise widely shared understanding of a procedural vote in support of a strategy to obtain a better bill.
Guess what, it worked.
The second scatter shot in the person’s letter was that, “The news industry and the Democratic Party are now merged into a single entity.” This is just right-wing foolishness or a bad faith effort to dissemble matters and make things even worse.
Middle America is just that, in the middle. The fact is, the American people are fortunate to find themselves in a culture that allows individualism. There are side effects involved, even in this, but at any rate, we are still a center-right country.
What might a more ideal overriding consensus look like?
Rich Labdon
Owosso
