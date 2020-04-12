The opioid and related heroin crisis once left us with more questions than answers. As my own stepdaughter struggled with addiction we, in turn, struggled to find help.
And when we lost her, we were stunned and terrified, but determined to assist others going through the same thing. Since then, the opioid addiction epidemic has reached a fever pitch. Worried parents and community leaders began to talk to our young people about addiction. What they discovered was a trend: one that began in our medical practices and ended in deadly overdoses.
Today, we have the answers we’ve been seeking, and we cannot wait to act. People are becoming addicted to prescription opioids every day, many leaving a doctor’s office or surgery center with a prescription for addictive opioid medications that will end not in recovery, but dependency. One problem is a medical system that, while well-intentioned, too often treats every patient the same, overprescribing medication that should only be used as a last resort.
As the COVID-19 crisis delays elective surgeries and non-essential procedures, patients are waiting at home. But when the crisis ends, we will see a greater number of surgeries and a new level of patients needing recovery pain treatment. If we continue overprescribing opioids, instead providing the option of safer, non-opioid alternative medications, these deadly medications could pour into our medicine cabinets at a staggering rate and put our communities on a collision course with more opioid addiction.
Luckily, there is an immediate solution. The No Pai Act is a bipartisan bill with growing support, which would allow doctors in every hospital and outpatient facility to choose the most appropriate pain treatment for patients from a wide range of options, including alternatives such as non-opioid medications administered in-office.
I know what it feels like to lose a loved one to preventable addiction, and no parent should ever have to know that feeling. Our communities are suffering, and we can’t afford to wait any longer. Passing the No Pain Act should be a key priority of our community, from activists to elected leaders.
Sgt. Doug Chapman
Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office
Corunna
